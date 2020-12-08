Trial date set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – After more than a year, a trial date has been set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. The jury trial is scheduled for March 29, 2021

Blakely, who was indicted in August 2019, was set to go on trial in March of 2020, but the COVID-19 virus effectively shut down most criminal proceedings for the past six months. Given how well-known Blakely is — he is currently Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff — the jury pool was set to include nearly 500 would-be-jurors.

Blakely is facing multiple theft and ethics charges, which accuse him of stealing money from his office and campaign accounts, as well as soliciting money from employees. Blakely has argued that the ethics law is unconstitutionally vague.

Blakely has continued to serve as sheriff while awaiting trial.