AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The man arrested for putting flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn is slated to be in court Thursday afternoon for trial in front of a Municipal Judge. News 3 will be there and bring you the latest information. Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom.
Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash the same day she picked out a wedding venue with her soon-to-be husband, Winchester Hagans.
“The last things I heard her say were, I love you, and I hate leaving you,” said Hagans.
Hannah was killed shortly after in a three-vehicle car crash. She had just turned 27-years-old.
Hagans built a flower box covered with engagement pictures to place at Hannah’s grave at Auburn’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Hagans says the couple had a strained relationship with some members of Hannah’s family, and someone kept throwing the flowers away. Hagans kept rebuilding the box and putting the flowers back. Hagans says Hannah’s family never told him directly to stay away from his fiancee’s grave and stop leaving flowers.
Sunday, January 24th, Hagans was on his way to preach at an east Alabama church when police pulled him over for an expired tag. After running his tag, the officer came back and said there was a warrant out for Hagans’ arrest.
Auburn police released the following statement after Hagans’ arrest: “In Alabama, certain burial plots are owned and controlled by the family of the deceased and therefore are private property. Any citizen has a right to pursue a criminal charge upon showing sufficient probable cause exists to believe a crime has been committed. The individual charged in this case turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department on January 24th, 2022, after a warrant was signed by another citizen. In this situation, as is often the case, the police department is simply a process server that allows parties in conflict to be before the court. The facts of the case will be presented by both parties and weighed in Court.”
Hagans’ attorney Jeff Tickal tells News 3 Hagans has pled not guilty to the charge.
“Rick Hagans and his family are long-time friends, and I am happy to represent Winchester in this case. Winchester is a great young man, and we are looking forward to telling his side of the story and reversing this travesty brought against him,” said Tickal.
News 3 did reach out to Hayden Ford, Hannah’s father. But, unfortunately, we have not heard back from him.