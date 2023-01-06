AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Loved ones of slain Auburn Police Officer William Buechner have waited three years and seven months for his accused killer to face judgment in front of a jury.

A status hearing in the Capital Murder case, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, was held Friday.

Auburn Police Officer William Buechner’s family and friends gathered inside a Lee County Courtroom as prosecutors, the defense, and the judge discussed the upcoming Capital Murder trial of 32-year-ole Grady Wilkes set to start February 6th. The trial could last three weeks or more.

Wilkes is charged with the Capital Murder of Officer Buechner who was a 37-year-old husband and father of two who served as a peace officer for 13 years. Wilkes also faces three counts of Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence Strangulation.

Prosecutors say on May 19, 2019, Auburn officers met with a female victim who reported her live-in boyfriend and child’s father, Grady Wilkes, had choked her and threatened to kill her. Prosecutors say when officers knocked on the door of the home of Wire Road, Wilkes answered wearing body armor and immediately began firing at the officers. Officer Buechner, Officer Mark “Webb” Sistrunk, and Officer Evan Elliott were all struck by gunfire, another officer escaped without injury.

Wilkes was arrested some nine hours later about a mile away from the scene of the shooting. Buechner’s murder marked the darkest day in Auburn Public safety history as the first Auburn officer killed in the department’s history. Buechner’s family, brothers and sisters in blue, and a community have waited nearly four years for a jury to be seated as they hope for justice.