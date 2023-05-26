COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gas prices are climbing as families in Georgia and Alabama are getting ready for Memorial Day Weekend.

This Memorial Day Weekend, triple A expects there to be about 1.1 millions cars on the road in Georgia.

With the national gas average now at $3.52 per gallon citizens are concerned gas prices will continue to rise.

WRBL spoke with Columbus resident James Cunningham to learn how the price of gas is impacting the local community.

“The current gas prices are affecting me as a fellow American,” said Cunningham. “My other fellow Americans and our leisure activity, food prices and all that. All of that goes into gas. We all got to be able to get back and forth to work. He [Cunningham’s Son] has got school activities we need gas for, so this is causing us all to tighten our belts.”

Data from AAA and GasBuddy shows Americans are still fueling up despite the high prices.