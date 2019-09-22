Troopers: Dadeville woman rescued after trapped overnight in crashed vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An incredible rescue operation Sunday morning in Lee County freed a female driver who Alabama Troopers say was trapped in her vehicle overnight after it crashed and overturned.

First responders tell News 3 the Dadeville woman was talking and alert after she was freed from the vehicle.

Courtesy: ALEA State Troopers

Apparently she crashed early Saturday afternoon after returning home from work along Lee Road 72 (Farmville Road) near Lee Road 70.

Troopers say the vehicle went in the wood-line and was difficult to see.

Multiple agencies responded to the single vehicle rollover when a passerby noticed the vehicle Sunday morning around 10 AM.

Courtesy: ALEA State Troopers

ALEA State Troopers, Farmville Volunteer Fire Dept. along with Auburn Fire, Police and Lee Co. Sheriff’s used the jaws of life to free the woman. The difficult rescue and extraction took more than 45-minutes.

Troopers say the woman was alert and talking. She was flown to UAB for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

News 3 will update you on the condition of the driver and share more information as it becomes available.