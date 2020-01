LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Troopers and other first responders are working a deadly two-vehicle crash along Highway 280 East in the Salem community.

The crash happened late Friday afternoon and is blocking both eastbound lanes of traffic.

Lee Co. Coroner Bill Harris is on the scene and confirms one person has died.

Motorists are urged to avoid 280 near Lee County Road 179 at Bleeker Junction. Watch out for first responders.

News three will update you as we can.