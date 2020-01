AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA State Troopers worked a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 near Alabama 147, Lee County, Alabama.

The crash occurred Friday, Jan. 3, at approximately 6:32 a.m., involving a trash truck that overturned in the median.

The westbound lanes were re-opened for traffic in less than two hours as emergency personnel cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported. Auburn Police assisted with traffic direction.