Tropics will add moisture back but two fronts late-week bring back the sunshine

Columbus G.a.-The Labor Day Classic 10K was a hit on this Labor Day morning benefiting “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”

Stalled Out: A stationary front will guide several weak systems and will trigger late-day showers and storms on this Labor Day and for the next three days, with an added tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

There is a low chance for any tropical storm at this time for the First Alert Forecast.

The second cool front will help to shear apart the tropical low-pressure system but not enough to scour out the humid air and the abundant moisture in the region.

A stronger and more energetic front moves through the region Thursday night across Alabama and Georgia allowing us to have another bonus weekend.

