TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) The Troup County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Jasmine McCloud, 17 years of age, was last seen at her home in Troup County on Sunday evening.

Jasmine may possibly been in the Guntersville, AL area with a friend. Investigators do not believe she is in any danger.

If you know her location please call 911 to report it.