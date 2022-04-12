TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Detention Officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on April 12th on charges he stole money, including stimulus checks, from inmate accounts.

Investigators say, Douglas Robert Meserole who left his employment with the Sheriff’s Office on his own in November of 2021, was charged with two counts of Theft by Taking by a Fiduciary which are both felonies.

“Before leaving, Meserole was assigned as the Store Call Officer in charge of inmate funds and commissary. Under normal protocol upon Meserole or anyone in his position leaving, an audit of the inmate accounts was completed and it showed possible discrepancies. During this process two former inmates came forward advising their Federal Stimulus Checks were deposited by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

An investigation determined the funds which totaled $2,800, were added to the inmate’s accounts after they were released from the Troup County Jail. The funds were later deposited on pre-paid debit cards issued to the inmates. The investigation further revealed that Meserole’s log-in was used to deposit the money on the debit cards and that these transactions took place in his office on the days he was working.

“Every person that works for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is held to a high standard and I tell them personally that should they violate the law, they will be arrested and charged accordingly. I appreciate the hard work by my investigators and the cooperation with the DA’s office.” Sheriff James Woodruff.

The investigation is ongoing.