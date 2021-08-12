Troup County Dixie Youth Baseball Team wins 2021 Dixie World Series

LAUREL, Miss. – The Troup County Dixie Youth Baseball Team defeated Tennessee on Thursday toheld in Laurel, Mississippi. The team of all-star players, ages 11-12, represented Georgia at the Championships after winning both district and state tournaments earlier this year.

“Everyone here at Troup County Parks & Recreation is thrilled for this team and their success,” said Lance Dennis, Parks & Recreation Director. “Most of these kids started with t-ball here in Troup County, so it has been a pleasure to see how hard they’ve worked to earn this accolade.”

The Troup County team trailed Tennessee 4-7 going into the final inning of the game, but managed to score four late runs to bring home the championship trophy. Throughout the tournament, the young team defeated Texas, Alabama, Laurel-Jones County (Mississippi), and Florida before besting Tennessee in the finals. The tournament also hosted Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and a second Mississippi team for a total of 12 teams.