Troup County Jail nurse arrested for having sexual relations with inmate

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A contract nurse within the Troup County Jail is facing a felony charge after investigators say she admitted to having sex with an inmate.

“On December 16th, an allegation was received to Sheriff James Woodruff that a female contract nurse at the Troup County Jail was having an improper relationship with an inmate inside the jail facility. Sheriff Woodruff and members of his staff met with the nurse, Dorathy Pike regarding the complaint. After speaking with her for several minutes, she did admit to having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate that had become physical and sexual in nature,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Dorathy Pike, 26 years of age, of West Point Rd., who is a contract nurse employed by We Care, in the jail’s Medical Unit is charged with Improper Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent (Felony).

“Pike has been in her position at the Jail for approximately six months.

Sheriff Woodruff takes these claims very serious and will not tolerate any misconduct by any person working for or representing the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and will ensure that they are prosecuted to the highest extent of the law,” said Smith.

The sexual contact allegedly happened inside the jail’s laundry facility where the inmate was working.

News 3 is speaking with Sheriff Woodruff and will have additional details starting tonight at 5:00 pm eastern.