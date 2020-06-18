Troup County provides free face masks to residents

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – To help combat the spread of COVID-19, The District 4 Public Health Department has teamed up with Georgia Emergency Management Agency, and local agencies to launch the “Mask Troup County” campaign.

The mask giveaway will begin on June 19 and end on Saturday, June 20.

#MaskTroupCounty Distribution 1: Friday, June 19, from 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Franklin Forest Elementary School, 1 Scholar Ln. LaGrange, GA 30240

Berta Weathersbee Elementary School, 1200 Forest Avenue, LaGrange, GA 30240

Hogansville Elementary School, 611 E Main Street, LaGrange, GA 30230

#MaskTroupCounty Distribution 2: Friday, June 19,2020 FROM 4:00 p.m. until 6:00p.m.

Ark Refugee Ministries,504 E Depot St. LaGrange GA 30241

LaGrange Housing Authority, 201 Chatham Street, LaGrange, GA & 611 Borton Street, LaGrange, GA 30241

District 4 Public Health Department, 301 Main Street, LaGrange GA 30240

West Point Tech Traning Center,1122 O G Skinner Drive, West Point GA 31833

Hogansville Public Library, 310 John Street, Hogansville, Georgia 30230

#MaskTroupCounty Distribution 3: Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Ark Refugee Ministries,504 E Depot St. LaGrange GA 30241

LaGrange Housing Authority, 201 Chatham Street, LaGrange, GA & 611 Borton Street, LaGrange, GA 30241

District 4 Public Health Department, 301 Main Street, LaGrange GA 30240

West Point Tech Traning Center,1122 O G Skinner Drive, West Point GA 31833

LaGrange ranks number 11 in the nation for the fastest growing cases of COVID-19.