Troup County Residents taking advantage of the early voting

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –Doors opened for those wanting to cast their votes on Monday for the upcoming election.  

News 3 spoke with Troup County Elections Manager Andy Harper, he said he was expecting a large crowd on the first day of the early elections.  His predictions were correct. On Monday some waited two hours to vote.  Wait times have decreased a bit since then. 

“Well I heard on Monday and Tuesday it was busy, so I decided to set my alarm for 11 a.m., because I have to work in the afternoon, I came up and voted it took less than ten minutes,” Susie Coverson said.

If you are unable to make it during the week, The Government Center will be open as a voting location Saturday, Oct. 24. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

