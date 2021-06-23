Troup County returns with summer football workouts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As society returns to normal coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football is returning in full as well.

Schools such as Troup County High School have started their summer workouts following the GHSA dead period, which ran until June 6.

Troup County head football coach Tanner Glisson said his kids are ready to bounce back.

“The COVID year felt like it was five years in one,” said Glisson. “It was a long year; it was a tough grind. As you know we played those three games in fourteen, fifteen days and so it was tough. The kids are very resilient. They’re a lot more resilient than us adults and they just want to come out here and play and have fun.”

Players like Troup County senior linebacker Tyson Duncan are excited to be back at practice, even while reflecting on all the challenges they faced in the last year.

“Last year, there were so many precautions we had to take,” said Duncan. “Not everybody could be on the field at the same time, and we would have to space out the locker room and it was just weird. This year, we are more bonded together because we’re closer and everyone is here together and it’s great.”

There is a significant difference this year compared to last, where teams across the state had to deal with the COVID protocols in place, but now Troup County is ready to just focus on football. The Tigers are looking to make it back to the state playoffs, where they narrowly lost in the first round to Benedictine.

“We’re not settling for less this year,” said senior offensive lineman Braxton Truitt. “We’re coming for it all this year. Everything that we did wrong, we’re doing it 10 times harder, harder than anyone else in 4-A to be honest. We got some competition to work with, but we got some dogs on our side too.”

Troup County will play a preseason game at Heard County on Aug. 13 before officially kicking off their season at home against Harris County on Aug. 20.