Troup County School System creates a COVID-19 dashboard

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- Troup County School System has created a COVID-19 dashboard to notify the community when a student or staff member has tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the board has confirmed 10 students have tested positive for COVID, and 2 staff members.

“The Public Health Department states that if you have been around someone who has had direct contact or has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more.” Troup County Public Relations Director, Yolanda Stephen said. “Students that are in the same classrooms together all day, so we notify the parents we look at the class roster and contact those parents right away to let them know they will need to quarantine there children for 14 days.”

There are 275 students currently in quarantine as well as 20 staff members.