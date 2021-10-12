Troup County School System to change mask policy from “mandatory” to “highly recommended”

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

LaGrange Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County School System (TCSS) is changing it’s mask policy from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” effective October 18.

In a letter to employees TCSS Superintendent Brian T. Shumate, Ph.D. says, “At the beginning of August, we promised to monitor the COVID-19 positive numbers closely and re-evaluate our current limitations and restrictions. The numbers have steadily declined since early September. Without knowing the reasons for the substantial decrease, we hope this is a return to normal.”

The letter goes on to say, “The ‘Highly Recommended’ status will remain in place unless a school’s positive COVID numbers become greater than 1% of their total student enrollment.”

The policy change is not going to effect school bus mask policy which still is going by the CDC recommendation of masking up due to so many people being in close proximity to one another.

