Troup County Schools curbing COVID-19 spread

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) –Troup County School System have had in-person classes for a month now.
Currently, there are only four active cases of COVID-19 throughout the county’s schools.

The school board gave parents two options before students returned to school in-person classes or virtual courses. Now with the decline in New COVID cases, the board has opted for those students who are taking online courses to return the classroom on October 13.

If a parent is interested in making the switch, they will have to complete a return to school intent form.

“We had teachers who are now teaching both in class and virtual at the same time, so that puts a stress on our teachers.” Yolanda Stephen said. “We also saw where our masters’ schedule was starting to change because some of our students were going virtual and we needed to take a look at that so we can stabilize schedules as well.”

Parents will have until Sept. 25 to complete the return to school intent form.

