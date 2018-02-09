Troup County Schools to make up one day for inclement weather

Troup County School System has announced a make-up for inclement weather earlier this year.

According to release, Troup County Schools have missed six total days of instructional time due to inclement weather. Four of those six were officially declared a State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

The school system has announced that students will make up one of those school days. That day will be March 9.

Also, Troup County School System employees will have to make up two missed days by submitting annual leave or documentation showing extended work time. Certified teachers will be scheduled for two days of professional learning after Memorial Day.