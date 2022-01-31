Troup County Sheriff arrests man in suspected weekend murder of his girlfriend

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man faces murder charges after Troup County Sheriff’s Investigators say he killed his girlfriend over the weekend on Sunday.

“On January 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 PM, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to 39 Drake Road, LaGrange, about a subject having a mental health crisis. Information received was that the subject had killed his girlfriend, and he was going to kill himself,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to make contact with the subject, who was identified as Jay Davis Gamel, 37 years of age, and detain him. Gamel was covered in blood and had minor injuries to his body. He was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where he remains. A mugshot is not yet available.

“Deputies proceeded to the house and searched the residence where they found a deceased female who had suffered fatal injuries to her head. The victim was identified as Tracy Shepard, 47 years of age, Lanett, Alabama,” said Stewart.

At this time, Gamel is in custody and has been charged with one count of Murder. Nothing further at this time.