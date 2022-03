TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office requests public help locating a critically missing person.

Johnny Smith, 66, was last seen at 69 E. Mt. Zion Church Rd. around 3 p.m.

Authorities believe Smith was driving a black Chrysler 300, with the tag number XCT151.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Smith may have been spotted in Pike County earlier on March 11, 2022.

Anyone with information of Smith’s location can contact local authorities at 911.