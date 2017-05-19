Troup County Sheriff’s Deputies and jail staff to be equipped with opioid antagonist

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Thanks to the Medical Association of Georgia, Troup County Sheriff’s Deputies and jail staff will be equipped with Narcan, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose.

Thursday, more than a dozen sheriff’s deputies and jail employees received training on what the drug is and how to administer it.

It can be injected, given as an iv or sprayed up the nose. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It has no effect on a person if there is no opioid present, and it does not get a person high.

Wade Sheppard is the training officer for the LaGrange Police Department. He says in the three years they have been a part of the Narcan program, they have had to use the drug once.

“To have a Narcan program established within an agency is vital,” Sheppard said. “We are typically the first units on the scene because our fire departments and EMS personnel will be staging. So typically, we’re there on the scene first. It’s real important to administer that because time is of the essence.”

Troup County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jon Whitney said the goal is to have folks equipped by the end of the week.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Whitney said. “It’s a great thing, and it’s going to help save some lives; I’m sure of that. Hopefully, we don’t have to use it. That’s the win all, but if we do, we’ve got it. We can save some lives. Someone can go back to their family, and we were able to do that instead of waiting on someone to come in and assist us. We can do that to save a life.”