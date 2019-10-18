Troup County Sheriff’s Office says drug search warrant led to animal cruelty case

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) A search warrant carried out by Troup County deputies resulted in one man’s arrest on drug charges and another suspect charged with animal cruelty.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says it served a search warrant in the 100 block of West Hopson Road yesterday. Investigators say they received information Methamphetamine sales had been going on from that location.

Deputies say they found 48-year-old William Allen with almost an ounce of meth. He was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute.

But the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says during the search they made another alarming find. This one had nothing to with drugs, but rather with a dog being housed in a back yard shed.

Deputies say the dog was “emaciated, crippled, and dying.” They add the animal had no food or water. Deputies say the dog was so weak it had to be carried out of the shed.

The Troup County Marshal’s Office responded to the scene. They say the dog belong to a man named Michael Allen whom they say will be charged with animal cruelty.