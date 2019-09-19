Troup County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man involved in shooting

Troup county deputies are searching for suspect 53-year-old Craig Allen after he allegedly shot a man in the leg.

“There was an altercation that took place in the yard. we don’t know the exact details from that, but as a result, he discharged a firearm,” said Sergeant Stewart Smith, Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the incident on West Point Road around 9:30 this morning. Multiple units on the scene.

“We had Georgia State Patrol, the GBI was here as a resource in the area they stopped to assist. I don’t have an exact number of officers that are here but we utilized outside resources,” said Smith.

Officers have been trying to locate Allen for several hours. The state patrol and the SWAT team were not able to find Allen upon entering his home.

“We don’t know if he’s in the general area or in another house, but we had certainty he was in the house given the information that we had, but unfortunately he’s not. We’ll just take any steps we can to locate him at this point,” said Smith.

According to Sargeant Smith officials have executed a search warrant. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

“We know he did use a gun in this indecent. The victim was struck in their leg and was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment,” said Smith.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition. If you have any information on Allen’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.