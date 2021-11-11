 

Troup County: Still no answers in the disappearance Carol Evans after four years

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – In Troup County, the search for a 75-year-old woman continues four years after she vanished during a walk near her home.

Carol Evans was a wife, mother, and retired teacher who suffered from Alzheimer’s, according to her family.
She was last seen on Lower Lovelace Road around 2:00 p.m. on November 10, 2017, at the home she and her husband shared for 45 years.

Investigators still hope a piece of information from the public may help them unlock what happened to Evans, and give her family the answers they need.

“We just encourage anybody who may have heard or seen something four years ago who may have been scared to come forward or saw something they didn’t think a lot about it, we just encourage tHem to even four years later call our investigators,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Teams of searchers had boots on the ground for a week, using ATVs, K-9s, helicopters, and drones covering several square miles, searching for Evans without any luck.

A cash reward is still being offered for information in the case.

