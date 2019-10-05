Troup County students sacrifice their Saturday to prepare for the SAT/ACT test

Lagrange, Georgia (WRBL) For almost every high school student, tests can leave you with anxiety, but these students are fearless as they look towards their future dedicating the time to study hard for the SAT’s and ACT.

“The SAT, ACT is the gateway to getting into the college of their choices and I’m happy they are here and wanting to know how to score a high score,” said Willie Mae Williams Callaway, Executive Director of Greater Achievement Youth Empowerment Academy Inc.

The initiative to prepare students for the big test started four years ago. City officials believe the program will boost student’s self-esteem to achieve every goal they want in life.

“For them to be competitive a program like this is certainly important. They can identify their deficits,” said Louis Dekmar, Lagrange Chief of Police.

Reading, writing, arithmetic were all focused from today’s session. The tutors say it was easy connecting with the students.

“I feel like I can relate to them and crack a couple of jokes here and there and talk about some new pop music that came out it looses up the tension a lot,” said Aglin Braxton,” Tutor.

“The tutors make you feel like you have a purpose and being here and learning how to score better is fun,” said Sidrick Cameron, Student.

After hours of preparation, it’s safe to say these students are prepared for anything.

“Some of the things that we are learning here, I’m learning in my College Algebra class so everything goes hand-in-hand,” said Cameron.

Registration for the SAT/ACT prep course is $35. Sessions are held at the Boys and Girls Club of West Georgia.

For more information, you can contact Glenn Dowell at 404-680-8244.