Troup High student wins Kia Rio during last week of school

The last week of school held special meaning for Troup High students as they eagerly walked into the gymnasium to the sounds of the drum line playing upbeat music.

The excitement stemmed from the possibility of winning a new Kia Rio that was parked under a covered Troup High canopy.

Only one student could win the vehicle, and that honor went to sophomore David Ward, Jr.

Each Troup County School System high school received a car from partner dealerships as an incentive for students to succeed through the key components of attendance, grades, and behavior.

Callaway High student, Oeisha Jenkins, received a Chevy Sonic thanks to All-Pro Automotive and LaGrange High student, Jennifer Espinoza, won a Toyota Camry thanks to LaGrange Toyota.