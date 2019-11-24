Troy Police have identified a man wanted for Capitol Murder

Troy, AL (WRBL) A Capitol Murder warrant has been issued for 24 year old, Shane Shamar Dunlap also known as “Shane Smith” for the death of Willie Charles Scott, after being identified by Troy Police.

Scott was found deceased at his home by Troy Police, after finding Scott police noticed that his red 2003 saturn ion is missing bearing Alabama tag reading 55AY701. Scott vehicle has yet to be found.

Dunlap has not been located and is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, and is considered to be armed and dangerous according to police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dunlap is encouraged to call crime stoppers.