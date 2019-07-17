Troy University and East Alabama Chamber of Commerce host active shooting seminar

The next time danger strikes, it’s best to be one step ahead, keeping you and your family out of harm’s way.

The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce hosted an Active Shooting Response Training Class this morning at Troy University. Around 50 people came out to learn procedures on concealed carry and how to react when there is a threat.

According to statistics provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, active shooting situations mainly take place in businesses and schools.

“We want to be able to give them information that they can store in the back of their head and hopefully never have to use it, but if they do it comes back up and it might save their life or the lives of the people around them,” said Chance Corbett, Auburn University Safety and Security.

Corbett says last year Alabama only had one incident of an active shooting in Hurtsboro involving the FBI.