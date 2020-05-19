Troy University Phenix City, Alabama campus recognizes graduates

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Recognizing outstanding graduates, is what today is all about at the Phenix City campus of Troy University.

The University hosted a limited contact, drive-up Honors Convocation Ceremony today from 9:30a.m, until noon.

Faculty and staff honored graduates with plaques, while keeping health and safety in mind.

Students were able to book an appointment time for their drive through ceremony, and family and friends were invited.

News 3 spoke with Vice Chancellor Dr. David White who emphasized the importance of recognizing outstanding students who have reached a milestone.

“Although these are trying times, we thought it was really important that we do something more for them than mail them their awards. The faculty and staff wanted to make it an important event for them like it always is, and so we thought we could figure it out. We did come up with a solution we’re really pleased with, the students and their families now get a chance to be out individually and it gives us a chance to wish them well,” said White.

The drive-up graduation ceremony was optional for those who wanted to be a part of the big day.