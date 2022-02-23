SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A traffic stop in Smiths Station leads to the arrest of the driver of an 18-wheeler on outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Jay Jones confirms Wednesday afternoon his deputies, along with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office in Georgia, conducted a traffic stop of the semi at the intersection of Lee Road 430 and 298.

Sheriff Jones says the driver, who has not been identified yet, was arrested on outstanding warrants. The truck was towed away by law enforcement. Sheriff Jones expects more information will be released involving the case as the investigation is ongoing.