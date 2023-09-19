LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A horrific train versus 18-wheeler crash along Highway 14 and Lee Road 61 has claimed the life of the truck’s driver. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL, 911 dispatch received a call at 7:54 a.m. reporting a train striking a vehicle at Lee Road 61 crossing near the AL Hwy 14 intersection just east of Loachapoka.

Responding deputies discovered tractor a trailer rig had been struck by the train and the driver was deceased. The intersection railroad crossing is closed and Lee Road 61 access is from the south only. Motorists are advised to please avoid the area as ALEA investigates the crash.

Sheriff Jones says investigators are looking into reports the truck possibly got stuck on the tracks and was unable to drive off before it was hit by an oncoming train. The train traveled several hundred feet after the crash before it came to a stop.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Lee County Coroner’s Office, and Southwest fire are on scene.