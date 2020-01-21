Truck falls through ice on closed Eaton County road

State officials announce $100,000 in grants for deer habitat improvement projects on non-state lands across the Upper Peninsula.

The Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative is a cooperative grant program being offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Division.

Now in its 12th year, more than $850,000 in hunter license dollars has been invested into deer habitat improvement projects through the program.

The maximum amount of individual grants is $15,000 and the minimum is $2,000.

Project applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 6th, and successful applicants will be notified by Wednesday, April 1st.