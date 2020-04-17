Truck fire kickstarts suspicious death investigation in Auburn



AUBURN, Ala – (WRBL) – A suspicious death is under investigation in Auburn, according to the district attorney’s office and Auburn investigators.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is on the scene at Creative Habitats Landscaping and confirms the investigation just off US Highway 280 West in Auburn.

Auburn Police are on the scene. News 3 hopes to get more information from investigators soon.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds a burned truck in a wooded area just off the driveway. Fire crews were called to the vehicle fire early Friday morning around 6 AM. Apparently, that fire call transitioned into a death investigation. At this point the truck is surrounded by tape, but investigators appear to be at another location on property.



Coroner Bill Harris is also on the scene.

News 3 is here and we will update you with information as we can. If you have any information on the ongoing investigation you were urge to call the Auburn Police Department or 911.