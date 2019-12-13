Trump administration and China close to reaching trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs set to kick in this weekend, deescalating their 17-month trade war.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs Myron Brilliant says the United States has agreed to suspend plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese imports Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs – though the amount of the cut was not clear.
In return, the Chinese would buy more U.S. farm products, increase Americans firms’ access to the Chinese market and beef up protection for intellectual property rights.