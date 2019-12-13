Trump administration and China close to reaching trade deal

FILE – In this Thursday, July, 5, 2018 file photo, a jockey truck passes a stack of 40-foot China Shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. Defying fears and predictions, the American job market is still shrugging off President Donald Trump’s trade wars. Employers added an impressive 266,000 jobs in November, and unemployment returned to a 50-year low 3.5% _ all at a time when the Trump administration is engaged in a bruising trade war with China while fighting other U.S. trading partners as well. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs set to kick in this weekend, deescalating their 17-month trade war.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs Myron Brilliant says the United States has agreed to suspend plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese imports Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs – though the amount of the cut was not clear.

In return, the Chinese would buy more U.S. farm products, increase Americans firms’ access to the Chinese market and beef up protection for intellectual property rights.