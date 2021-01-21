 

Trump button used to order Diet Coke disappears from Oval Office’s Resolute Desk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The furniture and artwork may be largely the same, but one ornament has apparently quickly disappeared from the White House Oval Office following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In the early days of the Donald Trump administration, reports surfaced that the 45th president used a red button atop a small wooden box to summon his caffeine fix.

“With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president,” the AP wrote in a 2017 profile.

Later reports confirmed the box’s purpose but suggested the president was actually a Diet Coke man.

It appears getting rid of the so called “Diet Coke button” was part of President Joe Biden’s day-one agenda, as media images have surfaced of the 46th president doing business without the handy button or a can of Coke.

Social media users were quick to reiterate the point made by the Associated Press, that the button itself predated President Trump, and presumably has uses other than beverage delivery.

The button apparently received plenty of use over the last four years. According to a 2017 New York Times report, Trump would regularly consume as many as 12 diet cokes per day while doing business in the Oval Office.

It’s not entirely clear why Mr. Biden would have had such a magical button removed. According to a 2020 Washington Post examination of his food habits, then-candidate Biden himself requested a pantry stocked with Diet Coke and Coke Zero.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 52°
Haze
Haze 0% 63° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 73% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
58°

58°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers
55%
58°

57°

12 AM
Rain
81%
57°

57°

1 AM
Rain
86%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
85%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
82%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
66%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
56%
55°

57°

3 PM
Showers
58%
57°

57°

4 PM
Showers
54%
57°

56°

5 PM
Showers
35%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories