Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing claiming voter fraud.

Republicans allege roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada. Trump is currently trailing Biden by 7,647 votes in the state.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance.

The announcement of the lawsuit was made in front of the Clark County Election Department and included former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

More election results are expected to be released today and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.

