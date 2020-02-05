Trump cleared of abuse, impeachment acquittal on track

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has been found not guilty of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, by the Senate.

The vote puts him on the verge of acquittal, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

Republicans from Trump’s party hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate – and a full two-thirds would be needed for conviction.

Votes were breaking largely along party lines, reflective of the nation’s divisions over the Trump presidency.

Trump is eager to use acquittal as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.