Trump may consider “federal response” to violent protests

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL and AP) – Monday evening, President Donald Trump addressed the on-going protests that are happening around the United States in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

George Floyd, May 25, 2020.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody. Floyd lay handcuffed and dying on the ground, while former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

President Trump’s address comes after a weekend of unrest all around the United States.

The president urged city and state officials to do what is necessary to bring order back to communities.

Mr. Trump said if officials don’t bring calm back to communities, he would consider sending out military personnel to bring an end to rioting.

The president urged the governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis. He demanded that similarly tough measures be taken in cities that also experienced violence, including New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump tweeted that he would be discussing a “federal response” to the situation.