Trump says he’s not happy with HHS Secretary Tom Price

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is “not happy” with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he’s planning on firing Price, Trump responded: “We’ll see.”

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He’s also said he welcomes the review.

Trump’s comments came as a congressional committee launched a wide-ranging examination of air travel by high-ranking Trump officials following reports that Price used pricey charters when cheaper commercial flights were available.

The House Oversight and Government Reform committee sent detailed records requests to the White House and 24 federal agencies.

Signed by committee’s top Republican and Democrat, the requests demand information on political appointees’ use of government planes for personal travel, as well as their use of private charters for official travel.

Congressional investigators are asking for records dating back to Trump’s first day in office.

Separately, the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office is also looking into some two dozen trips reportedly taken by Price.

Lawmakers are demanding records by Oct. 10.