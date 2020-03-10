Trump scheduled to meet with advisors to discuss economy and coronavirus

In this Feb. 26, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington. America’s longest war may finally be nearing an end, after nearly two decades that outlasted two commanders in chief and is now helmed by a third. More than 18 years since the conflict began in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal on Saturday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump is scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and other aides on his return to the White House to discuss actions he could take to bolster the economy as the coronavirus rattles markets and raises fears it could trigger a recession.

He’s also invited Wall Street executives to the White House later in the week to discuss the economic fallout of the epidemic.

Trump railed on Twitter about at the market drop and news that large public gatherings were being called off because of the virus.