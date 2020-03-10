Trump scheduled to meet with advisors to discuss economy and coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump is scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and other aides on his return to the White House to discuss actions he could take to bolster the economy as the coronavirus rattles markets and raises fears it could trigger a recession.
He’s also invited Wall Street executives to the White House later in the week to discuss the economic fallout of the epidemic.
Trump railed on Twitter about at the market drop and news that large public gatherings were being called off because of the virus.