Trump still receiving support in Alabama amid impeachment inquiry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump were held Wednesday in Washington. Now, state leaders are weighing in.

Trump becomes the fourth president to face impeachment, but in Alabama, he’s getting strong support. Last Saturday, Trump received a rousing applause from the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium. To Gov. Kay Ivey, that support still stands.

“There’s a lot of work that Congress ought to be getting done, and they’re not doing a whole lot of it, but President Trump is getting things done for us, especially here in Alabama, and I’m proud of that.”

On Wednesday, the impeachment hearings went public. political science professor Nick Howard, a political science professor at Auburn University at Montgomery, said it will only get interesting from here.

“We will start hearing over the next week from people who were on calls and were in the room when those meetings occurred,” Howard said.

Howard said it is too early to tell if impeachment will affect Trump’s legacy.

“One of the things President Trump did well was spend controversy in his run for the office in 2016,” he said.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers said the way the impeachment inquiry is being handled could look bad for both political parties.

“Anybody who is a Democrat thinks this is good to get Trump out of there any way you can,” Flowers said. “Republicans look at it as a sham to overcome the elections. The middle ground voter looks at this like they are a bunch a children in a playground playing games with sacred institutions, when they should be worried about the welfare of my checkbook.”

Flowers says the impeachment issue could actually help those running in the Alabama Senate race.

