Trump stumps for Loeffler, Perdue, but still uses Georgia rally on election eve to claim he won the state

Over the weekend an audiotape of President Trump talking with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was leaked to the media.

Trump asked the secretary to reverse President elect Joe Biden’s Georgia victory.

Monday’s rally Trump rally in Dalton t was supposed to support Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

But Trump showed up in Georgia full of sound and fury.

And he had thousands of supporters who showed up in Dalton and his anger

“When you win in a landslide and they steal it, and it’s rigged, it’s not acceptable,” he said. “Not acceptable.”

Trump thought he won Georgia by “a lot.” But he lost the state by more than 11,000 votes. Biden was the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton took the state in 1992.

Though Trump claimed the election was rigged, there has been no proof of that. But that didn’t stop him Monday night from airing his grievances.

He lashed out at Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger, promising to return to Georgia in two years.

“I will be back, campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state,” Trump told the crowd to a loud ovation.

He also lashed out at the media.

“They hate our country,” he said. “These despise values. And I think a lot of you despise them.”

Trump did tell his supporters they had to vote for Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue Tuesday. And he still holds out hope of reversing Joe Biden’s victory.

But his closing argument came with a claim that his race was still up in the air.

“If these two don’t win and we don’t’ take the presidency, you will have a country that will be run by Schumer, Pelosi, and Biden,” Biden said. “The people of Georgia will be at the mercy of the left-wing, Communist, Marxist. That’s where it going.”

Polls open in the runoff Tuesday at 7 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Perdue is facing investigative journalist Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler is being challenged by Rev. Raphael Warnock.