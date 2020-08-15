Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to break the record for largest boat parade Saturday in Pinellas County.

More than 1,181 Trump supporters were expected Saturday morning, the organizing website states. That would break the Guinness World Record for largest boat parade, which was 1,180 in Malaysia on Sept. 13, 2014.

While Guinness still cites the 2014 gathering in Malaysia in its record book, an organizer of a ‘Trumptilla’ in South Carolina in July said over 3,000 vessels participated in their pro-Trump parade.

Saturday’s attempt at the record organized in the Gulf just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach at 10 a.m. The official boat count took place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madiera Beach.

No official count has been announced.

