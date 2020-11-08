Trump supporters gather at Roundhouse, question election validity

News

by: KRQE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The election announcement didn’t sit well for Trump supporters across the state as they gathered at the Roundhouse to have their voices heard. Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin lead his Cowboys for Trump group to Santa Fe Saturday afternoon urging people not to wear masks, all while questioning the legitimacy of the election results.

While many Biden supporters kept their distance from this group, a couple holding a Biden poster did manage to make their way into the middle of this rally. News 13 asked Griffin about why he told his supporters to disobey the health order by not wearing masks and gathering. He answered it was for physical safety in the event someone attacked them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 67°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 78° 70°

Tuesday

80° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 80° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 70°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 64°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 64°

Saturday

75° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories