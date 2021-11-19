Truth Spring Academy holds Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Truth Spring Academy passed out Thanksgiving dinner bags and held a Thanksgiving lunch for its students and their families Friday afternoon.

To help kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, Truth Spring Academy prepared 40 Thanksgiving bags to hand out to their students’ families. The bags contain ingredients to make Thanksgiving meals such as green bean casserole, sweet potato souffle, mac & cheese, and more. The academy also partnered with Feeding the Valley, who gave each family a turkey. Executive Director of the Food Mill Oliva Amous said she has an idea of what everyone is looking forward to in their Thanksgiving bag.

“We’ve had a lot of comments on the green bean casserole and then also the sweet potato souffle I know is a staple. That’s one of the most popular Thanksgiving dishes is sweet potato souffle,” Amous said.

While picking up their Thanksgiving dishes, the students and families were also provided a Thanksgiving lunch from Country’s Barbecue. Amous told News 3 she’s grateful for how everything turned out.

“I’m very thankful to all the volunteers and everyone that pulled together for the food drive, it was kind of a last-minute situation. So I just can’t say thank you enough, the Walmart on Blackmon Road they were amazing they donated food. Their employees donated money to the cause and we’re just super thankful to everyone,” Amous said.

Director of Truth Spring Academy Rob Strickland told News 3 today’s event should make everyone feel cherished.

“Like they’re loved and that they have a family in their school and in their community. To see so many people rally around our students and our families just reminds us and really kindles the real reason we have Thanksgiving and that is to gather with much thanks around what all the Lord has provided us,” Strickland said.

This is the Academy’s second year hosting a Thanksgiving event.

“It’s a larger turnout in a sense of more of the families that are connected to the students here are coming to participate in this. But in addition to that, it feels more familiar, and the families just feel more familiar with the community as a whole. They feel better connected as a community as well,” Strickland said.

Stickland said he feels overjoyed with the spirit of Christ.

“To see the love of Christ just spread through this neighborhood to promote the good of our neighbors and this neighborhood in honor of the Lord’s name is thrilling for me,” Stickland said.