TSA Administrator David Pekoske visits Auburn University to discuss cyber security

Students at Auburn University welcomed the Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration today.

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers was among the few faces in the crowd hearing Pekoske’s thoughts and possible solutions for the number of cyber threats in our country.

Pekoske says the TSA is at its largest with a K-9 team featuring more than 1,100 dogs and 63,000 employees.

News 3 spoke with one attendee who says it’s great to see a government official come to campus to enlighten folks about his agency.

“I feel like it makes me more of a well-rounded businessman and I try to stay up to date on things like that so I can have more depth conversations with people. It’s just to learn I’m a sponge for the knowledge I was here to learn as much as I could,” Hunter Hendricks, Senior at Auburn University.

Pekoske praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their response to the Tornado that hit Lee County back in March.