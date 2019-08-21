TSYS celebrates expansion in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga (WRBL) Columbus’s largest private employer celebrated an expansion milestone on Tuesday.

TSYS held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Technology Parkway Customer Service Center in Midland.

The facility will support customer service needs for Capital One.

“The building can hold over 400 people, so we’re hoping to some day get it all the way filled up. But right now we’re probably looking to get around 150 jobs in this building,” said Rick Powell of TSYS.

Local Columbus Greater Chamber of Commerce officials and representatives from the Development Authority were on-hand to celebrate.