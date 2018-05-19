Tua Tagovailoa’s parents remember son’s big moment in championship game

Leading up to the 2017 National Championship, then-backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told his father Galu he might play in the title game.



“When he told me that, I didn’t believe that,” Galu said. “I just felt that, ‘Hey – we’re locked in and Nick [Saban] is one of those guys who is going to stick to his guns’. It didn’t happen that way.”



It sure didn’t. With the Tide trailing by 13 at the break, Coach Saban made the change.



“I know when Tua’s gonna play, when he starts giving glory to God. When he gave glory to God after this warm up, I looked at my wife and I said, ‘Hun, Tua’s gonna play’,” recalled Galu.



“At halftime, I said, ‘He’s going in, you just have to be patient. He’s going to have his time, he’s going to go in’,” said Diane Tagovailoa, Tua’s mother.



Despite his excitement for Tua, Galu had some mixed emotions.



“I felt bad for Jalen, I felt really bad for the parents. Because it’s a kid out there that’s playing. Trying to do his best for his team,” Galu said. “It’s fast how you see people turn on him. That was hard for me, but at the same time, I’m a parent and I want what’s best for my kids, too. All I wanted was an opportunity for Tua to show his thing.”



Nervous seeing her oldest son on the biggest stage of his career, Diane said she couldn’t watch.



“I just watched the first series, it was a three and out, and then I sat down and prayed the whole time,” Diane said. “In overtime, I remember hearing over the speaker, ‘Tagovailoa sacked!’ and I’m like, ‘okay let me know what happens’,” Diane said, recalling the famous 2nd and 26 sack Tua took in overtime.



“When he got sacked, I didn’t panic. I felt something was over me that just kind of calmed me down, Galu said. “If we didn’t win, I was okay because I got to see him play. I got to see him do his thing. I was going to blame the kicker!”



“[When the ball was caught] I looked at her and she looked at me and was like, ‘what happened?'” Galu said. “Then I stood up and the people around us were like, we won, we won!”



“Who would’ve ever thought that it would take 30 minutes to change your life, you know what I’m saying? It’s crazy, but that’s what God can do,” said Galu.