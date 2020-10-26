Turkey Dinner Giveaway

Skip to content
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
81°
/
67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
81°
67°
Tuesday
82°
/
70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
82°
70°
Wednesday
78°
/
72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
50%
78°
72°
Thursday
78°
/
54°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms
80%
78°
54°
Friday
69°
/
52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
20%
69°
52°
Saturday
68°
/
55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
68°
55°
Sunday
67°
/
51°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun
20%
67°
51°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
79°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
76°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°
74°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°
71°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°
71°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°
70°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°
69°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°
69°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°
69°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°
69°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°
69°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°
69°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°
69°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°
68°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°
68°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°
69°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°
70°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°
73°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°
76°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
79°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°
80°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°
81°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°
81°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°
81°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°
Trending Stories
On the Ballot: Georgia House Bill 1023, sovereign immunity
Video
On the Ballot: Georgia sees two proposed constitutional amendments, one referendum on November ballot
U.S. Marshals searching for Alabama prisoner on the run
11 Arrested in Troup County Sex-Trafficking Sting
Capital Murder arrest made in stabbing of Auburn couple at their home
