Turkey Dinner Giveaway

(CBS News) - A recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll shows the impact of the coronavirus is hitting minority-owned businesses disproportionately hard. Many are finding it difficult to secure loans to help their stores survive and now the economic impact is guiding some Black and Brown voters as they head to the polls.

The poll finds nearly 66% of minority-owned businesses nationwide are concerned about the future of their shops compared to the 57% of non-minority owned small businesses. It’s a closer gap than five months ago, but it's still wide enough to leave entrepreneurs uneasy.